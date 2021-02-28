Nimiq (NIM) Reaches Market Cap of $48.57 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $48.57 million and $1.72 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45,311.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.88 or 0.03126975 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.86 or 0.00366034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.03 or 0.01021871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $217.66 or 0.00480362 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.02 or 0.00390665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110.18 or 0.00243156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00022939 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,095,944,840 coins and its circulating supply is 7,352,194,840 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

