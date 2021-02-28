Niobio Cash (NBR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded down 21.5% against the dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $63,537.84 and approximately $16.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niobio Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

