Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires 7,760 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

NYSE BAC traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 70,677,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,591,145. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $300.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

