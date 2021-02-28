Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Acquires New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,260 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel lifted its position in PayPal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 31,778 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in PayPal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,077,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Moreno Evelyn V lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 445.2% during the 4th quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 29,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 24,191 shares during the period. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $943,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Truist increased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PayPal from $245.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PayPal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $5.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $259.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,424,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,995,039. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $309.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.33 billion, a PE ratio of 98.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total value of $5,316,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total transaction of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,323 shares of company stock valued at $28,511,638. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

