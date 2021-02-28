Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $2.26 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 258.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.7% in the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at $1,060,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.8% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 195.5% in the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 11,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.62. 16,721,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,675,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $87.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

