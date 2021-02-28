Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Has $3.43 Million Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 41.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,533,000 after purchasing an additional 529,614 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 269,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,553,000 after purchasing an additional 142,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $377.62. 530,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,926. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.00 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $406.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.76.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

