Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. grew its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in American Tower by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.64.

Shares of AMT traded down $8.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,190,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,215,430. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.59 and a 200 day moving average of $234.41. The company has a market cap of $96.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

In related news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.