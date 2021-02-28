Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,637 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.1% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 35,954 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 725,781 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,082,000 after purchasing an additional 19,835 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,308,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.62. 26,313,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,274,504. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $264.82 and its 200-day moving average is $270.30. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.16, for a total transaction of $86,539.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at $871,537.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.59, for a total value of $11,661,402.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,412,083 shares of company stock worth $380,778,322. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

