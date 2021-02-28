Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Reduces Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 933 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.9% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 89,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 128,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 42,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 936,405 shares of company stock valued at $123,215,382. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.53. 17,630,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,047,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.93. The firm has a market cap of $304.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

