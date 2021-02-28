Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 2,157 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,719,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after buying an additional 412,015 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,566,000 after buying an additional 216,663 shares in the last quarter. Stairway Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,494,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,990,000 after buying an additional 289,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,443,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,506,000 after buying an additional 215,458 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,288,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,317,633. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

