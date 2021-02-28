Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 8,257 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,153 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,257 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for 2.3% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,717,903 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $79,470,000 after purchasing an additional 340,675 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 394,867 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,267,000 after purchasing an additional 47,767 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,527,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $253,044,000 after purchasing an additional 335,292 shares during the last quarter. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,530,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,375,936. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $53.60. The stock has a market cap of $241.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

