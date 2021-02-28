Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 96 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.1% of Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $5.96 on Friday, reaching $2,021.91. 1,978,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,216. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,938.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,711.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

