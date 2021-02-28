Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the January 28th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS NROM opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.39. Noble Roman’s has a 1 year low of $0.15 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Get Noble Roman's alerts:

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast items.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.