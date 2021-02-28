Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a growth of 10,185.7% from the January 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:NNUP opened at $0.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.17. Nocopi Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.25.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

Nocopi Technologies, Inc develops and markets specialty reactive inks for applications in the large educational and toy products; and technologies for document and product authentication. The company offers specialty inks for coloring books, activity kits, play sheets, single use place mats, greeting cards, board games, promotional products, or other paper-based applications; and anti-counterfeiting and anti-diversion technologies and products for various applications in the authentication of documents having intrinsic value, such as merchandise receipts, checks, travellers' checks, gift certificates, and event tickets, as well as product labelling and packaging services.

