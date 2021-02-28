Node Runners (NDR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $246,476.00

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Node Runners has a total market capitalization of $3.28 million and $246,476.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Node Runners token can currently be bought for $150.86 or 0.00343950 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.44 or 0.00456992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00074112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00075756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00080668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00052656 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $205.57 or 0.00468688 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00205281 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,770 tokens. Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io

Buying and Selling Node Runners

