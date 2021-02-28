noob.finance Price Down 16.6% Over Last Week ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 28th. During the last week, noob.finance has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar. noob.finance has a market capitalization of $20,411.34 and $230.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One noob.finance token can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00002009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.31 or 0.00485230 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00072639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000906 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00078491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.40 or 0.00078389 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00053484 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.29 or 0.00463631 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.72 or 0.00193222 BTC.

noob.finance Token Profile

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. The official website for noob.finance is noob.finance

