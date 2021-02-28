Nord Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.47 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.47 million and $1.10 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nord Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $5.86 or 0.00013362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded 44.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nord Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $200.44 or 0.00456992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.51 or 0.00074112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00075756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.38 or 0.00080668 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00052656 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.57 or 0.00468688 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00205281 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 762,760 coins.

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nord Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nord Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.