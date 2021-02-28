Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Nordson worth $7,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth $30,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Nordson during the third quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

Nordson stock opened at $192.41 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $96.46 and a 1-year high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.16.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDSN. TheStreet upgraded Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.80.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

