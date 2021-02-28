Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,793 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $524,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $252.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.00. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $264.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

