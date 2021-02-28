Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,920,000 after acquiring an additional 418,486 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 386.5% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $93,068,000 after purchasing an additional 311,178 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $714,903,000 after purchasing an additional 281,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

NSC traded down $2.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.06. 1,339,059 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,140. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $264.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.72 and a 200 day moving average of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $68.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.96.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

