North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) Director Sells C$1,374,450.00 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.17, for a total transaction of C$1,374,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,104,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$34,026,175.26.

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) stock traded down C$0.22 on Friday, hitting C$15.29. 109,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,193. The stock has a market capitalization of C$440.11 million and a P/E ratio of 9.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$5.81 and a 52 week high of C$16.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOA. TD Securities downgraded shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.69.

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NOA.TO) Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

