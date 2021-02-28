North Growth Management Ltd. Has $4.80 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

North Growth Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Cowen upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.46.

Shares of NVDA opened at $548.58 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $614.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $530.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $339.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

