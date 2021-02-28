North Growth Management Ltd. Has $8.31 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

North Growth Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.71.

TXN stock opened at $172.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $181.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $158.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,137.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock valued at $92,809,465. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

