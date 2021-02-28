North Growth Management Ltd. Sells 7,000 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

North Growth Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Engineering Group comprises 1.9% of North Growth Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. North Growth Management Ltd. owned 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE J opened at $115.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.93. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.29 and a 1 year high of $120.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.87%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on J shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.62.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, EVP Dawne S. Hickton sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $255,823.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Fayne Levinson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $337,906.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,388 shares in the company, valued at $6,529,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,802 shares of company stock worth $5,857,402 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

