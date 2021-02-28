NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Acquired by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,420 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.37% of NortonLifeLock worth $44,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 27.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NLOK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

NLOK opened at $19.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

