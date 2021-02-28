Notis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGBL) Short Interest Up 23,790.0% in February

Notis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGBL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 238,900 shares, a growth of 23,790.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,952,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NGBL opened at $0.00 on Friday. Notis Global has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.
Notis Global Company Profile
Recommended Story: Market Perform
Receive News & Ratings for Notis Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Notis Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.