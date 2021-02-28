Notis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGBL) Short Interest Up 23,790.0% in February

Notis Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGBL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 238,900 shares, a growth of 23,790.0% from the January 28th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,952,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NGBL opened at $0.00 on Friday. Notis Global has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.00.

Get Notis Global alerts:

Notis Global Company Profile

Notis Global, Inc, provides services to the hemp and marijuana industry. It engages in the cultivation, extraction and product development. The company was founded on June 16, 1977 and is headquartered in Middletown, NJ.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Notis Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Notis Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.