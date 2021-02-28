Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.25. 873,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,297. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $167.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a $0.9494 dividend. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

