Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.25. 873,192 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,297. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company has a market cap of $167.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.38.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.9494 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.08%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. 5.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

