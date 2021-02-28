NPCoin Achieves Market Cap of $302,807.60 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. NPCoin has a total market cap of $302,807.60 and approximately $200.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, NPCoin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 39.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004880 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000042 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 143.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

