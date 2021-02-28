NS Partners Ltd Boosts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Equinix were worth $14,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX stock traded up $9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $648.34. 965,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,419. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $712.26 and a 200 day moving average of $740.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $57.89 billion, a PE ratio of 127.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,346,789.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 2,602 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.96, for a total value of $1,738,031.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $11,967,171.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,722 shares of company stock worth $18,731,932. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

