NS Partners Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,261,977.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDT stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,180,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,249. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.55. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $120.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.44 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective (up from $123.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

