NS Partners Ltd Buys 1,944 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $18,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after buying an additional 38,676 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 67,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.10. 2,507,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,999. The company has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,907. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,721 shares of company stock worth $28,590,380 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

