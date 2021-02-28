NS Partners Ltd Buys 3,100 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Yandex were worth $9,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yandex by 54.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 466 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Yandex by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex during the third quarter worth $54,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 77.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of YNDX stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,316. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yandex has a twelve month low of $27.93 and a twelve month high of $74.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.19, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Renaissance Capital raised shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.31.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.