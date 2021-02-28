NS Partners Ltd Buys 521,600 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,316,764 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,600 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $8,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 30,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 504,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 51,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares during the period. 4.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.53. 49,459,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,556,133. The company has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.0261 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.23%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

