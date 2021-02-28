NS Partners Ltd Has $24.94 Million Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US comprises 1.5% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $24,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $119.97. 5,112,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,678,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $149.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.64 and a 200 day moving average of $122.31.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.96.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,800 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,896. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

