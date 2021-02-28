NS Partners Ltd Increases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,963 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in NVIDIA by 22.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 51,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA traded up $16.28 on Friday, hitting $548.58. 12,468,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,444,894. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $553.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $530.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $614.90. The company has a market cap of $339.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.46.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

