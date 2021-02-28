NS Partners Ltd Purchases 104,900 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

NS Partners Ltd boosted its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,900 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned 0.36% of 21Vianet Group worth $16,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 284.4% in the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 3,242,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,201 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,455,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8,654.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,240,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after buying an additional 1,226,133 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,094,000. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VNET shares. Bank of America upped their target price on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

VNET stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $36.44. 11,077,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,643. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.92. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 0.44. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

