NS Partners Ltd Purchases 96,248 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

NS Partners Ltd lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 100.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,248 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd owned 0.07% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $18,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 336.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

NYSE:MKC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $84.28. 1,348,014 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,789. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.11 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average of $95.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.