NS Partners Ltd Purchases Shares of 68,894 VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

NS Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 68,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,909,000. NS Partners Ltd owned about 0.06% of VeriSign as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 72.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock traded up $3.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.03. The stock had a trading volume of 910,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,397. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.77 and a 1 year high of $221.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 0.87.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The information services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.44, for a total transaction of $1,202,640.00. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total transaction of $129,251.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,027,094.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,678 shares of company stock worth $8,151,933 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.60.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

