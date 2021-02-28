NS Partners Ltd Sells 74,000 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

NS Partners Ltd cut its stake in shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,000 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd owned about 0.14% of Dada Nexus worth $11,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DADA. Rovida Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 6,868,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 240.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,345,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,120 shares during the last quarter. Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,058,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 518,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dada Nexus by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,020,000 after purchasing an additional 74,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DADA stock traded down $1.16 on Friday, hitting $35.46. 1,698,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,930,085. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $61.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DADA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dada Nexus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Dada Nexus in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JD-Daojia, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

