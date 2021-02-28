NS Partners Ltd Sells 80,574 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

NS Partners Ltd decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,574 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $12,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,640,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,635. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.53. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $89.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 78.02% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Marian Salzman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $168,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.83.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

