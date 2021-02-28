NS Partners Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

NS Partners Ltd decreased its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the period. Yum! Brands accounts for about 1.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd owned 0.07% of Yum! Brands worth $23,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,014,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,715,245. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.04. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.95 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $464,648.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares in the company, valued at $5,553,370.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $269,362.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,163 shares in the company, valued at $979,433.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,394 shares of company stock worth $1,007,112. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

