NuBits Price Tops $0.21 on Exchanges (USNBT)

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded 48.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. One NuBits token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000462 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded 58.6% lower against the dollar. NuBits has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $773.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NuBits alerts:

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000978 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000779 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.00287328 BTC.

NuBits Token Profile

USNBT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 tokens. NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com . NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

NuBits Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.