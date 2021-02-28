NuCypher Price Tops $0.69 (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. NuCypher has a market cap of $277.13 million and approximately $52.69 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher token can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001489 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded 29.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.32 or 0.00487016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00073310 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000910 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.63 or 0.00078825 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.50 or 0.00078539 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00054155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.43 or 0.00470033 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00193595 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher’s total supply is 1,115,031,284 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,500,000 tokens. NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . The official website for NuCypher is nucypher.com

NuCypher Token Trading

