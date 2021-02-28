Nuggets (NUG) Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One Nuggets coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Nuggets has a market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $916.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nuggets

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

