Numeraire Achieves Market Capitalization of $189.51 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $39.75 or 0.00086683 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Numeraire has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $189.51 million and approximately $22.23 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.01 or 0.00054542 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $352.23 or 0.00768094 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00029726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00030554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.14 or 0.00056992 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00041830 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire (CRYPTO:NMR) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,973,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,767,406 tokens. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai . The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Numeraire using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.