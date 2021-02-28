Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Purchased by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) by 90.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,271 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,879,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,042,000 after buying an additional 164,696 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Nutanix by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,873,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,581,000 after purchasing an additional 168,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Nutanix by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,650,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 116,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after purchasing an additional 216,351 shares during the period. Finally, Avory & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at $16,191,000. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Duston Williams sold 31,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.73, for a total transaction of $992,419.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,942.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $154,840.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock worth $2,567,785. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

NTNX opened at $30.29 on Friday. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.69.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.55. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Nutanix from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.69.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

