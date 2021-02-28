Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 85.0% from the January 28th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXC opened at $15.94 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $18.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

