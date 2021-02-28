nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,359,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,848 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.80% of nVent Electric worth $31,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 13.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 8.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the third quarter valued at $522,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nVent Electric stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -90.55 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.29. nVent Electric plc has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $27.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.33%.

A number of research firms have commented on NVT. Wolfe Research raised nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.40.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

