NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $588.56.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded up $16.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $548.58. 12,468,975 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,444,894. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $553.30 and its 200 day moving average is $530.73. The firm has a market cap of $339.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 51,354 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 48,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

